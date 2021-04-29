Oppenheimer Increases Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $80.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of WH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. 684,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -155.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

