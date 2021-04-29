Oppenheimer Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $480.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.19.
Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.73.
In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
