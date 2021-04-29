Oppenheimer Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $480.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.19.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

