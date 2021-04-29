Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.