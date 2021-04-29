(OPS.V) (OPS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

(OPS.V) (CVE: OPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – (OPS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – (OPS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – (OPS.V) was given a new C$2.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – (OPS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. (OPS.V) has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

