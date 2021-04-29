OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Up 160.4% in April

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

