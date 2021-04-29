Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPCH stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

