OracleChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $76,146.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $546,278.28 and $76,146.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00279278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.34 or 0.01120272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00716248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.65 or 1.00049468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

