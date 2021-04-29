Oraichain Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $28.49 or 0.00053421 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

