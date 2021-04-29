OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.17

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.03 million, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

