Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $22.41 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

