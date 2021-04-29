Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.29 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $918,140.11 and $65.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

