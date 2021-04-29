Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 4,251 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

