Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 487 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $218.15 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.61.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

