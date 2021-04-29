Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

