Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 113,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

NYSE ARE opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

