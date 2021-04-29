Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $558,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $205.50 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.