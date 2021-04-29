Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 269 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $414.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

