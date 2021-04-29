Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 28,340 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000.
TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
NYSE:TNL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $68.26.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
Travel + Leisure Profile
Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
