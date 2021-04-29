Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 28,340 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,364,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

NYSE:TNL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

