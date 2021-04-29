Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.