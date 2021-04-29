Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $44,524,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

