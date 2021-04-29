Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 402,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 131.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

