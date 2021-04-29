Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR opened at $184.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IIPR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

