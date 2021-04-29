Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.76 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 318.88 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,013 shares of company stock worth $9,581,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

