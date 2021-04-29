Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.49.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.