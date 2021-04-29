Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,380 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,263,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.