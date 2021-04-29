Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

