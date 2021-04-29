Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Republic Services stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.