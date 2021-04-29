Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after buying an additional 188,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

