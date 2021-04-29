Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,954 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Capri by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

