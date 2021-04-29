Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $114.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

