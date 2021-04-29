O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $544.35 and last traded at $539.65, with a volume of 3321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $528.95.

The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.10.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.94 and its 200 day moving average is $467.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

About O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

