O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $539.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

