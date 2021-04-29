Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.79 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $594,570.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00281820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.09 or 0.01119685 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00710029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,204.88 or 0.99772087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

