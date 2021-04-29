Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 97,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

