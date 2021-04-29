Origin Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.49 million and $4,631.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00063350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00280843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.03 or 0.01104481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.00704577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,999.42 or 1.00057282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

