Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.42 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OEC opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

