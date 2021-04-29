Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 211,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

ORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

