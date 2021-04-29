Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $14.26 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $14.26 or 0.00026560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $301.27 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

