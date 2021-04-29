Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

