Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

