Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 566,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $54,680,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.