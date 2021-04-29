Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

OSK traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $949,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,465.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,974,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

