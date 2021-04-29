OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.88. 143,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

