OST Market Capitalization Reaches $26.44 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.