Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

