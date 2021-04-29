OTR Global Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to “Positive”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

