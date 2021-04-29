Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OUST opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

