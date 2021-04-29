Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.61

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 1144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

