Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE:OVV traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,627. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

