Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

